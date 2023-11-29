Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 231,636 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.38% of Provident Financial Services worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,922,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,953,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 466,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,896 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 16,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,190. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

