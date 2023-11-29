Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 265,570 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,570 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $60,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Monro by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $954.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

