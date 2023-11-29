Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.11% of AZZ worth $33,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.