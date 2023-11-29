Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Innospec worth $31,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the second quarter worth $134,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Innospec by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Innospec news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

