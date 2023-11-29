Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 128,428 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,428 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Vertiv worth $18,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 1,595,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

