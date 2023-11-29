Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,179,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

TMUS traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.07. The company had a trading volume of 187,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

