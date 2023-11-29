Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 138,291 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,291 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.05% of DT Midstream worth $50,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 17.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,892,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

