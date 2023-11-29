Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 184,607 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184,607 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of AMERISAFE worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,892,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

