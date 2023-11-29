Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 4.1 %

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

