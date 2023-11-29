WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 644.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,098 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 281.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter valued at $461,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the second quarter valued at $252,000.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCBR opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.