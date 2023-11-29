WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 503,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,087% from the previous session’s volume of 42,432 shares.The stock last traded at $61.91 and had previously closed at $62.10.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

Get WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,829,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,871,000 after buying an additional 161,861 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,237,000 after buying an additional 84,666 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after buying an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.