WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 325,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 259,720 shares.The stock last traded at $58.88 and had previously closed at $58.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. WNS’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in WNS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in WNS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

