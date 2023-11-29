YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the October 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YGF opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. YanGuFang International Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Get YanGuFang International Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YanGuFang International Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YanGuFang International Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of YanGuFang International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YanGuFang International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YanGuFang International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.