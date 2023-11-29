Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 61.2% in November

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the October 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Yield10 Bioscience
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yield10 Bioscience
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.