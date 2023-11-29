Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Up 61.2% in November

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the October 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YTEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

