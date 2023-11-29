ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Short Interest Up 62.5% in November

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Down 27.6 %

ZIVO stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

