Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

