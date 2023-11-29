Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.
Zscaler Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ZS opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34.
Insider Activity
In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.46.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.