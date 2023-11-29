Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZS opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.34.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.