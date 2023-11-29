Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $195.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

