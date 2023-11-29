Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $195.07.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 29.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.