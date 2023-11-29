Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.
Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.07.
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
