Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.07.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

