159,630 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 221,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after acquiring an additional 924,365 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $188,465.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,938.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

