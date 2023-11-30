267,763 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,950,000 after purchasing an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

