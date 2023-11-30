2,756 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

PXD stock opened at $229.94 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $225.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

