543 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,316,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 525.0% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 85.7% in the second quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 47.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $481.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.49. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

