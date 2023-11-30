6,404 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,400,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,717,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the period.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Denbury Price Performance

DEN stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Denbury Profile

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.