9,210 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,680. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.3 %

SNOW stock opened at $175.47 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

