Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the October 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 13,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,860. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGI. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth $9,811,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 415,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2,045.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 381,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 364,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,432,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 278,961 shares during the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

