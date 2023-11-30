Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $50.54 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

