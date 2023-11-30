Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.11-6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

