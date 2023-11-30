Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AMIGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,616 ($33.04) to GBX 2,671 ($33.74) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,700 ($21.47) in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of AMIGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.19. 27,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

