Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM) Insider Geoffrey Hill Buys 5,714,286 Shares of Stock

Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Hill acquired 5,714,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$17,142.86 ($11,352.89).

Geoffrey Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 19th, Geoffrey Hill acquired 1,006,576 shares of Advance Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$4,026.30 ($2,666.43).

Advance Metals Company Profile

Advance Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds interest in the Anderson Creek gold project covering an area of 496 acres which consists of 24 claims located in Idaho; and the Garnet Creek copper project that consists of 2527 hectares located in Idaho.

