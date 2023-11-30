AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of AdvanSix worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $712.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $322.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.90 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

