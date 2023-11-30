AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.88

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.88 and last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 32820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 846,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 790,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

