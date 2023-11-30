AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Luis Dussan Sells 87,054 Shares

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 87,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $13,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,441,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Luis Dussan sold 49,852 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $7,976.32.
- On Friday, November 24th, Luis Dussan sold 61,222 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $9,795.52.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Luis Dussan sold 60,439 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $9,065.85.
- On Monday, November 20th, Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $31,519.02.
- On Friday, November 17th, Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $10,335.04.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $3,861.00.
AEye Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. AEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
Institutional Trading of AEye
About AEye
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
