AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Director Luis Dussan Sells 87,054 Shares

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) Director Luis Dussan sold 87,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $13,058.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,441,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,280.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luis Dussan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Luis Dussan sold 49,852 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $7,976.32.

On Friday, November 24th, Luis Dussan sold 61,222 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $9,795.52.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Luis Dussan sold 60,439 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $9,065.85.

On Monday, November 20th, Luis Dussan sold 185,406 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $31,519.02.

On Friday, November 17th, Luis Dussan sold 64,594 shares of AEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $10,335.04.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Dussan sold 21,450 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $3,861.00.

AEye Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. AEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of AEye

About AEye

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AEye by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AEye by 26.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AEye by 77.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

