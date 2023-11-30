Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Afya from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Afya from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $20.56 on Monday. Afya has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Afya had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth approximately $12,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after purchasing an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 404,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

