agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.44

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 164000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

agilon health Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 5,869,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after buying an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

