Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.12

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 362466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

