Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Acquires £244,900 in Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) insider Chris Sullivan bought 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £244,900 ($309,334.34).

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.17. The stock has a market cap of £447.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

