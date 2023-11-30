Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Insider Acquires £244,900 in Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) insider Chris Sullivan bought 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £244,900 ($309,334.34).
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 151.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 203 ($2.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.17. The stock has a market cap of £447.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,683.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.21.
About Alfa Financial Software
