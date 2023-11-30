AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading Down 4.4%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.68. 4,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 97,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

AlTi Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.