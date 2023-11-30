Ambarella’s (AMBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.95.

AMBA opened at $57.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock worth $606,992 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

