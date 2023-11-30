American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Barbara Kurshan Sells 4,605 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Public Education Trading Up 2.0 %

APEI opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.22 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

