Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Up 1.5 %

BRKR opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

