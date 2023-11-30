Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.