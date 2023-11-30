Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

