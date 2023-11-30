Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after buying an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,076,033. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.00. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

