Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

