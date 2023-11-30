Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $43.13

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

