Analysts Set Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target at $48.14

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $567,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,758,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

