Analyzing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -0.39% -1.22% -1.05% BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and BigCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 4 4 0 2.50 BigCommerce 0 8 3 0 2.27

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 125.13%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $11.82, indicating a potential upside of 32.94%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and BigCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.14 -$17.78 million ($0.02) -124.00 BigCommerce $297.68 million 2.27 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.00

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigCommerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats BigCommerce on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

