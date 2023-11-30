Analyzing Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Centerspace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 8 0 0 1.89 Centerspace 0 5 3 0 2.38

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.69, suggesting a potential upside of 15.47%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Centerspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.39 billion 1.10 -$87.17 million ($0.94) -13.53 Centerspace $265.09 million 3.04 -$13.47 million $2.74 19.53

Centerspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -5.41% -2.53% -1.25% Centerspace 17.91% 5.44% 2.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centerspace beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

